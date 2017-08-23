Jon Jones: Even Rocky Balbao might not have fathomed life hitting so damn hard

Rocky Balboa, the boxing character immortalised by Sylvester Stallone, had made a speech to his son back in the movie titled 'Rocky Balboa', released in 2006. The speech influenced society thereon and still remains the perfect source of motivation and inspiration for every heart, lost and out.

The main crux of the speech remained that it was not about how hard one can hit, it is about how hard one can get hit by life and keep moving forward.

Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain't all sunshine and rainbows. It's a very mean and nasty place and I don't care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't about how hard ya hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done! Now if you know what you're worth then go out and get what you're worth. But ya gotta be willing to take the hits, and not pointing fingers saying you ain't where you wanna be because of him, or her, or anybody! Cowards do that and that ain't you! You're better than that!

On Tuesday August 22, Jon 'Bones' Jones, who regained his UFC light heavyweight championship after defeating Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in July, has been found guilty of taking steroids again. This time, more certain than ever, his decorated career is finished.

Mixed martial arts fans, UFC President Dana White, fellow fighters, Daniel Cormier and even plain philosophers are at a loss of words. How down can life indeed push you! Jones tested positive for Turinabol, a performance-enhancing steroid right ahead of his UFC 214 fight.

The latest development is that Jones' camp are hell bent on re-testing the blood samples of the fighter to see if it came from any tainted substance. Even UFC commentator Joe Rogan has asked for the same before making further comments and conclusion on Jones' character.

"I always hope whenever a fighter tests positive that it's a mistake or that it's a trace amount from a tainted supplement, and that's exactly how I'm feeling now," wrote Rogan.

We can't but help mention that the ongoing developments can only take Jones, 30, to a zone where he can never return from. Probably worse than depression. A future mouthwatering encounter against Brock Lesnar or even Dana White contemplating a heavyweight match between Stipe Miocic and Jones, has gone up in the air.

After his TKO win over Cormier at UFC 214, Jones showed enough maturity and everyone could feel the determination of the man in the new path he is taking to become the man he always wanted to be.

