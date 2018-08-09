Joint postage stamps on India-South Africa approved

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval for the joint issue of postage stamps between India and South Africa on the theme of 20 years of strategic partnership between the two countries.

A commemorative postage stamp, released in June, depicts the images of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh thinker Deendayal Upadhyaya and Oliver Reginald Tambo of South Africa. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed to this effect between India and South Africa in May.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

