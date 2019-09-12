Joint military training exercise being conducted between India and USA

A joint military training, Exercise Yudh Abhyas-2019 is being conducted in Washington. The training is organised at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. As part of ongoing Indo-US defence cooperation, it is being conducted from September 5 to 18. Exercise Yudh Abhyas is one of the largest joint running military training and defence corporation endeavors between India and USA. This is the 15th edition of joint exercise, which is hosted alternately between the two countries