Joint Indo-Malaysian military exercise held in Kuala Lumpur

A joint exercise 'Harima Shakti' 2018 is being held at Wardieburn Army Camp in Kuala Lumpur, as a part of the ongoing Indo-Malaysian defence cooperation. The Indian and Malaysian armies commenced the joint military exercise on Monday. The two-week long military exercise began with a formal handing over of the regimental flag to the Malaysian Army, signifying the merger of the Indian and Malaysian contingents under one commander. Further, there were customary briefings to the joint contingent on Malaysian country brief, exercise settings, and security aspects. The day ended on a sporty note as the two armies played a friendly volleyball match which was won by India.