Joint fisheries management plans for Afro-Asian nations mooted

Kochi, Jan 30 (IANS) An international workshop on fisheries and aquaculture that ended here on Wednesday called for regional cooperation among member countries of African Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO) to develop joint fisheries management plans to achieve sustainable development of the fisheries in Afro-Asian countries.

The 15-day workshop was attended by delegates from India and 12 other countries and was held at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

Delegates from Oman, Lebanon, Taiwan, Morocco, Syria, Tunisia, Libya, Zambia, Malawi, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh felt the need for mutual cooperation of AARDO nations to launch better fisheries management initiatives.

Research institutes like CMFRI have been asked to come up with technical inputs to develop strategies for addressing issues such as deterioration of fish stock, marine pollution, overfishing and climate change.

CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan said the institute was keen to offer all assistance required for integrated policy formulations and collaborative research works with the member countries of AARDO.

"CMFRI is eying international collaboration to carry out joint research efforts to understand the focal issues pertaining to the marine fisheries sector of different Afro-Asian countries", said Gopalakrishnan.

The African Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO) is an inter-governmental organisation in the field of agricultural and rural development with its headquarters in New Delhi. Currently 33 member countries from Africa and Asia are part of AARDO.

