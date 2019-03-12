Joined Congress to work for youth, farmers: Hardik Patel

Soon after joining the Congress party during a public rally of the Congress in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Tuesday said that he joined the party to work for the youth and the farmers of the country. Patel said, "I am very proud that I have joined Congress party as I will get opportunity to work more in this party. Not only for Gujarat, being in this party, I will try to work for the welfare of the people of India." At the rally I met Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, Sonia and Manmohan Singh and they said that 'you're a young leader, your future is bright, do good work and serve the people'.