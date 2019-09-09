Joined Congress as it believed in ideas of inclusive, progressive India: Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader in New Delhi stated that he came to Congress party because he believed it is the best vehicle for advancement of the ideas of progressive India. While speaking to media, Tharoor said, "I did not come to Congress party because I had any lifelong career here, I came because I believed it is the best vehicle for advancement of the ideas of inclusive & progressive India. We cannot sacrifice those ideas merely for seats or votes."