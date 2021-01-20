Johnson, Trudeau Congratulate Biden on Swearing In as 46th US President

Joe Biden was on Wednesday sworn in as the 46th President of the United States alongside Kamala Harris who took oath as first woman Vice President in the history of America. The 78-year-old veteran Democrat leader was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts at the West Front of the Capitol - the traditional location for presidential inaugural ceremonies where the deadly violence took place just two weeks ago.

The ceremony was attended by former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton. Former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton were also present.

Reacting to Biden's inauguration, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was looking forward to working with the leader and discuss issues including climate change and Covid-19 with him. "Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration. America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden," tweeted the UK PM.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration. America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 20, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also congratulated Biden after he was inaugurated, saying he looked forward to working with the new president to fight Covid-19 and climate change. In a statement, Trudeau said the two countries "will continue this partnership as we fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and support a sustainable economic recovery that will build back better for everyone".

Story continues

Congratulations, @JoeBiden, on your inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. Our two countries have tackled some of history’s greatest challenges together - and I’m looking forward to continuing this partnership with you, @KamalaHarris, and your administration. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 20, 2021

"The United States is back. And Europe stands ready. To reconnect with an old and trusted partner, to breathe new life into our cherished alliance. I look forward to working together with @JoeBiden," tweeted European Commission chief Ursula Von Der Leyen.

"Today is a good day for democracy. In the United States of America, it has faced tremendous challenges – and endured. Despite the attempts to tear at America’s institutional fabric, election workers and governors, the judiciary and Congress, have proven strong. I am greatly relieved that, today, Joe Biden is being sworn in as president and will be moving into the White House. I know many people in Germany share this feeling," said German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in a video statement.

Speaking at a public event, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said, "The (election) victory of Biden represents the victory of democracy over the ultra-right and its three methods, the massive deception, the national division and the abuse, even violent, of democratic institutions... Five years ago, we thought Trump was a bad joke, but five years later we realized he jeopardized nothing less than the world’s most powerful democracy."

"Congratulations President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on your historic inauguration. President Biden, you and I have had a warm personal friendship going back many decades. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the US-Israel alliance, to continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world, and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran," said Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in a statement.

Several other leaders including those from India wished Biden on taking oath as the US President. Congratulating the leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that with Biden assuming the office, he looked forward to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and America. "My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership. My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security. The India-US partnership is based on shared values. We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President @JoeBiden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights," said Modi in a series of tweets.