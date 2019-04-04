'John Wick 3' to release in India in May

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Keanu Reeves' "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" will release in India on May 17.

The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, read a statement.

Reeves will be back as the remorseful assassin John Wick. He has teamed up with actress Halle Berry for another mission.

The chapter three will pick up in the immediate aftermath of "John Wick 2", with Wick excommunicated and on the run, having to defend himself against a host of equally skilled assassins looking to scoop up the bounty for killing him.

The film is directed by Chad Stahelski. In addition to Berry, new cast members include Angelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon and Jerome Flynn.

