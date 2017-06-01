John Terry wishes to play in 'showcase match' in Pakistan

Karachi [Pakistan], June 1 (ANI): Veteran Chelsea defender John Terry has said that he wishes to visit Pakistan as part of Leisure Leagues Pakistan's (LLP) showcase match in the future.

The former Chelsea player, who wouldn't be a part of LLP's planned Ronaldinho and Friends exhibition match this year, in a video said he wishes to come to Pakistan in the future.

"I'd like to congratulate Mehmood Trunkwala and the World Group for their initiative in developing football in Pakistan," the Express Tribune quoted him as saying.

"I hope to personally visit Pakistan in the future to see the development myself and play a showcase match there," he added.

An initiative of World Group chairman Mehmood Trunkwala, LLP has already launched a series of sven-a-side football leagues all across Pakistan.

Terry, who captained Premier League champions Chelsea for over a decade before announcing that he will leave the Blues at the end of the 2016-17 season, sent his best wishes to Ronaldinho and Nicolas Anelka for their seven-a-side football league matches all across Pakistan.

"I like to wish Ronaldinho and my ex-teammate Nicholas Anelka all the very best for their forthcoming events," he said. (ANI)