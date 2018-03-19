John Boyega on being more than 'just an actor'

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Actor John Boyega, the breakout star of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", says his forthcoming film "Pacific Rim Uprising" gave him the opportunity to explore other aspects of filmmaking.

In the film, Boyega will be seen playing the role of Jake Pentecost, son of Stacker Pentecost.

However, Boyega wasn't simply interested in acting in it. He felt that if he would give the time and energy necessary to be on set, then he would want to serve as an on-set producer.

So when director Steven S. DeKnight and the film's producers approached him, the actor saw the opportunity to explore other aspects of filmmaking.

"In my previous films, I was just an actor," Boyega said in a statement.

"Now I'd be a producer as well, and I loved the challenge of having to live up to that form of leadership, co-producing alongside a studio that I admire, acting in a fantastic role, and working with Steven...someone I've wanted to work with after his incredible work on 'Spartacus' and 'Daredevil'."

"Being a producer was interesting because any decision I helped make outside the character affected the role. When it came to casting the other actors, when it came to set pieces, action sequences, dialogue, it was all a jigsaw puzzle in which I had to make decisions and give opinions to support the character I felt needed to be created," Boyega added.

"Pacific Rim Uprising", sequel to the 2013 hit film "Pacific Rim", will be released in India on March 23 by Universal Pictures India.

