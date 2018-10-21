John Abraham starts shooting for 'Batla House'

Bollywood actor John Abraham, who is all set to don the cop's hat in Nikkhil Advani's 'Batla House', has finally started shooting for the upcoming thriller drama. Advani took to his official Instagram account and announced the news of the shoot with a picture of the cast of the film. The post read, "With great power comes great responsibility!" Grateful to #RiteshShah for knocking at my door and thinking I could be entrusted to tell this story. To all those who have chosen to walk this journey with me... Here we go!!!" The flick is inspired by the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008, which is officially known as Operation Batla House. The incident took place against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. The 'Parmanu' actor will be seen essaying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter. As the tagline suggests 'The story of India's Most Decorated/Controversial Cop', the case was about this one man who has had 70 encounters, a record 22 convictions from 30 cases and nine Gallantry Awards. The 45-year-old actor had earlier unveiled the poster of the film which featured him in a police uniform. This will be John and Nikkhil's second collaboration, the two have earlier worked together in 'Salaam-E-Ishq'. The movie is written by Ritesh Shah of 'Pink' fame and will hit the big screens on August 15, 2019.