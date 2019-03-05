John Abraham speaks about IndoPak tensions post Pulwama attack

Actor John Abraham on Monday said action needs to be taken against terrorism instead of waging a war against a country or religion At the trailer launch of his upcoming film titled RAW Romeo Akbar Walter based on the real life story of a spy the actor was asked about the escalating tension between India and Pakistan post the February 14 Pulwama attack John plays the protagonist in the film which also features Jackie Shroff Mouni Roy Sikander Kher Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles