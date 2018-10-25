John Abraham sheds blood for his upcoming flick

Bollywood star John Abraham who recently started shooting for his upcoming film titled 'Batla House', teased the fans by sharing a photo. The 'Force 2' actor took to his official Twitter handle to share a picture with the director of the film Nikkhil Advani, writing, "We have even shed our blood for Batla House...What say." His caption was in Hindi. The two can be seen smiling in the selfie, with John showing his injured finger. The thriller drama is inspired by the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008, which is officially known as Operation Batla House. The incident took place against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. The 'Parmanu' actor will be seen portraying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter. As the tagline suggests 'The story of India's Most Decorated/Controversial Cop', the case was about this one man who has had 70 encounters, a record 22 convictions from 30 cases and nine Gallantry Awards. This will be John and Nikkhil's second collaboration, the two have earlier worked together in 'Salaam-E-Ishq'. The movie is written by Ritesh Shah who previously helmed the hit film 'Pink' and will hit the big screens on August 15, 2019.