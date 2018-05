Bollywood actor John Abraham and Diana Penty chose the streets of Delhi's Connaught Place, to promote their upcoming film, 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'. During an exclusive conversation with ANI, John Abraham said, "We thought why go to a mall when we can feel the city, feel India, see the flag and greet our fans." The Inner Circle was crowded with fans who tried their best to get a click with the handsome actor.