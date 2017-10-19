Johanna Konta ends 2017 season, announces split with coach Wim Fisette

Paris [France], Oct. 19 (ANI): World No. 10 Johanna Konta has put an end to her 2017 season due to a lingering foot injury and a mutual split from coach Wim Fisette.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old also announced that she will not compete in the WTA Elite Trophy after missing out on qualifying for the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global.

"After careful thought and discussion, Wim Fissette and I have mutually decided to end our working relationship," the WTA website quoted Konta as saying in a statement on Wednesday thus putting an end to a working relationship of less than a year.

"My foot is improving but it is still advisable to rest it further so unfortunately I will not be travelling to Singapore or to the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai. Both are amazing events and I will really miss being part of them but I want to make sure that I am fully fit to start preparations for what I hope will be an exciting 2018 season," she added.

However, she will continue to work with hitting partner Andrew Fitzpatrick, strength and conditioning specialist Gill Myburgh, physio Milly Mirkovic and mental coach Elena Sosa.

The Briton won her biggest career title at the Miami Open in March, reaching the last four at Wimbledon and rising to career-high number four spot in the rankings.

But following her defeat in the last four by American tennis star Venus Williams at Wimbledon, her career went rapidly downhill as she won just two matches and lost her last five since that semi-final in July. (ANI)