Johanna Konta crashes out of French Open

Paris [France], May 30 (ANI): Seventh seed Johanna Konta was knocked out of the French Open against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei in the first round on Tuesday.

Hsieh, the world number 109, defeated Konta 1-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 taking the tie on her second match point when Konta fired a forehand return into the net in a game that lasted for two hours and 15 minutes.

Konta fired 37 winners but also 38 unforced errors, while the 31-year-old scored 29 winners and 26 unforced errors.

The 31-year-old will next face Taylor Townsend of the United States on Wednesday. (ANI)