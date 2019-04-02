Joe Russo, AR Rahman releases 'Avengers: Endgame' Hindi anthem

Indian music director AR Rahman released Marvel's Hindi anthem before release of 'Avengers: Endgame' in India. He was accompanied by American film director Joe Russso for the launch event. Thousands of marvel fans came to the event. Russo and Rahman talked about their experience of the film and song. Post event, a few people also came dressed up as their favourite character from Avengers or Marvels such as Thor, Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow etc.