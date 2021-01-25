Joe Biden to Reinstate COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Lifted by Donald Trump, to Impose Travel Ban on South Africa

Washington, January 25: US President Joe Biden to reinstate Covid travel restrictions to control the rising coronavirus infections. The restrictions, which were in place last year, apply to non-US citizens who have been in Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and much of Europe. Donald Trump had removed the restrictions days before the end of his term.

According to a Reuters report, Biden will impose a travel ban on South Africa, where a new potent strain of the virus has been discovered. Some health officials have expressed concern that the current vaccines may not be effective against the South Africa variant, which also raises the prospect of re-infection. Coronavirus Cases in United States Cross 25 Million-Mark, COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 414,000.

#BREAKING Biden to reinstate Covid travel restrictions: US media pic.twitter.com/iAipO4oOcm — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 25, 2021

Biden, who took office on Wednesday, is taking an aggressive approach to combat the spread of the virus after Trump rejected mandates sought by US Health agencies.

Coronavirus cases in the United States crossed 25 million-mark on Sunday since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic last year, according to the John Hopkins University. The COVID-19 death toll in the country surpassed 414,000.