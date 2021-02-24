Joe Biden Nominates Kiran Ahuja to Head Office of Personal Management; Here Are Few Things to Know About the Indian-American Lawyer & Rights Activist

Washington, February 24: US President Joe Biden nominated Kiran Ahuja, Indian- American lawyer and rights activist to head the Office of Personnel Management, a federal agency that manages America's more than two million civil servants.

Also Read | US Crosses Grim Milestone of 500,000 Deaths From COVID-19, Matching the Number of Americans Killed in World War II, Vietnam War & Korean War

If confirmed by the Senate, Ahuja would become the first Indian-American to serve this top position in the US government. Joe Biden Nominates Indian-American Lawyer Kiran Ahuja to Head Office of Personnel Management.

Here are a few things to know about Kiran Ahuja:

Also Read | Top 5 Lawyers To Look Out for in 2021

Ahuja served as the Chief of Staff to the Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management from 2015 to 2017.

Ahuja was appointed on December 14, 2009, to the position of Executive Director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) under former President Barack Obama.

Ahuja was raised in Savannah, Georgia in the United States. Her family were immigrants from India.

Ahuja currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Philanthropy Northwest, a regional network of philanthropic institutions.

From 2003 to 2008, Ahuja served as the founding executive director of the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum, an advocacy and membership organisation.

(With additional inputs from agencies)