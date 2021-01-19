Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ Inauguration Day Tomorrow, Check Schedule and Where to Watch

The United State of America will soon have a new President and Vice President. Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the USA, while Indian-origin politician Kamala Harris will take oath as the 49th Vice President of the country. Kamala will become the first woman Vice President of the USA.

The Inauguration Day 2021 will happen as the country is going through a disturbing period of time after the storming of US Capitol by the supporters of 45th POTUS, Donald Trump. Security measures have been taken by the authorities to organise a scaled-down Inauguration Day keeping in mind the violence on January 6 that killed five people.

ALSO READ | Private Donations Pour in for Joe Biden’s Inauguration: What You Need To Know

Schedule and timings of the Inauguration Day 2021:

Hosted by entertainer Keke Palmer, people in India can watch the ceremony on January 20 at 10 pm IST (11:30 am ET). It will start with the national anthem. First lady of the USA, Dr Jill Biden will be speaking to the people in the first-ever curated live stream of the Inauguration.

Before noon, Kamala is expected to be sworn in as the Vice President by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Immediately after that, Biden will be sworn in as the President by Chief Justice John Roberts.

After the swearing-in, in order to signify the peaceful transfer of power, Biden and Kamala will complete the transitional ‘Pass in Review’ inspection of troops.

Where to watch the Inauguration Day 2021:

Viewers can watch the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden on all the major TV networks of the United States. Some of these include CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, PBS and NBC.

The livestream of the event can also be watched at platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD) and AT&T DIRECTV (Channel 201).

It will also be available on the social media channels of Biden Inaugural Committee or at bideninaugural.org/watch/.