Jobless Man in Delhi Kills Father, Injures Mother by Attacking With Knife After Argument Over Money

New Delhi, June 29: A shocking incident was reported from Delhi where a jobless man attacked his parents after an argument broke out in the house over money. Reports inform that the 25-year-old man brutally attacked his parents with a knife on Monday. According to a report by TOI, the man killed his father on the spot while his mother was critically injured. The incident is reported to have taken place in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area.

The TOI report states that the accused, identified as Vishal, was arrested by the cops from his house. The man had been unemployed for the past eight-nine months. Cops informed that there were frequent quarrels in the house over money. Moreover, the accused was also addicted to alcohol and drugs since his college days. Delhi Crime: Woman Murders Husband Along With Her Lover, Throws Him Down the Lift Shaft After Making Him Drink 12 Pegs of Whiskey.

Soon after the incident came to light, Police reached the spot to take a stock of the situation. They were shocked to see the couple lying in a pool of blood. The cops then rushed the couple to a hospital for treatment. The man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on arrival while the woman is undergoing treatment. The family members of the victims told the cops that the brawl broke out after the parents refused to give money to Vishal.

Reports inform that Vishal’s father worked with Delhi Jal Board while his mother Manju is a housewife. Relatives told the cops that the family had arguments regularly as he demanded money from his parents. The TOI report quotes Vishal saying that he felt humiliated due to the ill-treatment by his parents since he was jobless. The police have filed an FIR and the accused will be sent to judicial custody.