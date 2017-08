Brno (Czech Republic), Aug 6 (IANS) Spanish Honda driver Joan Mir on Sunday grabbed his sixth Moto3 title with a win at the Czech Republic Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Italy's Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) and Spain's Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia) came in the second and third places, reports Efe.

Dutchman Bo Bendsneyder claimed the fourth place, followed by Spain's Juanfran Guevara, who held the lead at the beginning of the race.

