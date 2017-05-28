Jo-Wilfried Tsonga warms up for French Open by winning maiden claycourt title

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga warmed up for Roland Garros by winning his maiden claycourt title after beating Tomas Berdych 7-6(2), 7-5 in the Lyon Open final.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga warmed up for Roland Garros by winning his maiden claycourt title after beating Tomas Berdych 7-6(2), 7-5 in the Lyon Open final on Saturday.

The second-seeded Tsonga playing in his first claycourt final, held his serve throughout to win his 15th ATP title.

Tsonga’s win just ahead of the French Open has definitely raised hopes, as his country looks to end their 34-year search for a winner of their own.

The Frenchman’s claycourt season started off poorly, after he withdrew from the second-round match at the Madrid Masters and then opting out of Rome Masters with a shoulder injury.

Berdych had no answers to the serves of Tsonga, with the Frenchman doing well while playing the big points.

“It was a very close match. I had a very big chance at the end of the first set when I had two set points, and I think that was the key of the match,” said Berdych.

“To win the set, it would put me in a completely different position, but Jo was able to save that, hold that, and I didn’t really create many chances after that.”

(With Agency inputs)