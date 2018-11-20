'Jo tu na mila' is a soulful song: Singer Asim Azhar

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Singer Asim Azhar, who has come out with his new song titled "Jo tu na mila", says the track is soulful.

"I have truly been looking forward to release my first track in India and I am elated that it is finally happening. 'Jo tu na mila', is a soulful song which I am sure will touch everyone who listens to it. It has been an amazing experience working on the song and also shooting the music video for it," Asim said in a statement.

"Jo tu na mila" is a ballad, composed and sung by Asim Azhar and written by Kunaal Verma for VYRL Originals, EMI Music India's music property created to promote independent non-film music.

"Everyone at some point in time has experienced a heart break. 'Jo tu na mila' is one such single that every broken heart should be able to relate to," Vinit Thakkar, Senior Vice President, Universal Music Group India and South Asia, said.

Filmmaker Mohit Suri praised Azhar and said he is a "talented singer and he has many milestones to cover."

