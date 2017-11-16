Jo fires Corinthians to Brazil Serie A title

Sao Paulo, Nov 16 (IANS) Former Manchester City striker Jo scored twice as Corinthians secured their seventh Brazilian Serie A title by defeating Fluminense 3-1.

Fluminense took the lead at Corinthians Arena thanks to a Henrique header but Jo equalized for the hosts by nodding in a Clayson cross just after halftime on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Jo then put the hosts in front by heading in after Rodriguinho's shot rebounded off the crossbar. Former Shakhtar Donetsk and Tianjin Quanjian midfielder Jadson put the result beyond doubt by angling a low shot into the bottom corner with five minutes remaining.

The result handed Corinthians an unassailable 10-point lead over second-placed Gremio with three matches remaining.

"We overcame a lot of hardships, it's a difficult league," Jo told reporters after the match.

"Now we are so thankful for the support of the fans, for everybody who believed in us. Everybody deserves this title."

Despite their comfortable lead at the top of the standings, it hasn't always been plane sailing for Corinthians in 2017.

After racking up 35 of a possible 39 points in their first 13 matches, Corinthians stumbled in the second half of the season.

Defending champions Palmeiras reduced their local rivals' lead to just five points earlier this month before Fabio Carille's team rediscovered their winning form with four straight victories.

The title also capped a remarkable year for Jo, who is the top scorer in Brazil's Serie A this season with 18 goals.

"To be the top scorer will be fantastic but the title is the most important thing," Jo said.

"We knew that we could win it if we didn't give up. I always had faith and now we have the title."

--IANS

sam/mr