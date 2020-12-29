JNV Class 6 Admissions application process ends today at navodaya.gov.in; here’s how to apply

Online application window for candidates seeking admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 6 closes today (Tuesday, 29 December).

Candidates who are interested and eligible, can apply for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 at the official website navodaya.gov.in.

As per Hindustan Times, the earlier deadline was 15 December, but it was extended to 29 December.

The report added that the JNV Selection Test for admission to Class 6 for the academic session 2021-22 will be held on 10 April, 2021, at 11.30 am in one phase for all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalas. The result is expected to be announced by June 2021.

Applicants must not be born before 1 May, 2008, and after 30 April, 2012. The age criteria are applicable to candidates of all categories.

Candidates who are appearing for the selection test must have studied in Class 5 the whole of the academic session 2020-21 in a government/ government aided or other recognised schools or have passed a 'B' certificate competency course of national Institute of Open Schooling in the same district where he/she is seeking admission.

The selection test will be of two-hour duration from 11.30am to 1.30pm and will have three sections of objective type questions.

As per Jagran Josh, the selection test will be held in English, Hindi and the regional language of each state. The three key sections include mental ability, arithmetic and language.

Here's how to apply for JNV Class 6 Admission:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of NVS: navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on JNV Class 6 admission link on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates need to login with necessary details.

Step 4: They need to fill in the application form and upload the documents before downloading the receipt and taking a print out for future reference.

As per NDTV, over 40 lakh students are expected to apply for JNVST for admission to Class 6 for the 2021-22 academic session.

