JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh among suspects identified for campus violence: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on January 10 released names of the suspects identified for the January 05 violence inside JNU campus. DCP Crime Dr Joy Tirkey said, Those identified include- Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh (JNUSU President elect), Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Vikas Patel." However, the police is yet to detain any of the suspects, but will soon begin the interrogation. Tirkey also said that a majority of students want to register but the mentioned groups and their sympathizers are not allowing students to do the same."JNU administration decided to go for online registration of students from Jan 1-5. JNU Students' Union including Students Front of India, All India Students Federation, All India Students Association and Democratic Students Federation were against it," said DCP Crime. DCP also informed that three cases have been registered till now, and they are being investigated by them only.