JNUEE 2021: Registration process for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test begins on jnuexams.nta.ac.in

The registration process for the Jawaharlal Nehru Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2021) has been started by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The agency has also announced the entrance exam dates. Aspirants can visit Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in to register themselves for the test.

Interested candidates can fill the forms till 5:00 pm on 27 August and the application fee can be submitted by 11:50 pm on the same date. While the JNUEE 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 20, 21, 22, 23 September later this year.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to register for JNUEE 2021:

Step 1: Go to JNU's official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in Step 2: Open the 'JNUEE-2021 Online registration form' link available on the homepage Step 3: Once the new page opens, register yourself by clicking on the 'New Registration' tab and save the credentials Step 4: Sign in using the credentials and then fill the application form by entering the required details Step 5: Now, pay the fee and submit the filled JNUEE 2021 form Step 6: Saved a copy of the JNUEE application form and take a printout for future use (if required)

Here's the direct link: https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/jnueereg2021/Regprocess.aspx?skey=637630702510407045 The agency will be conducting the exam in two shifts - the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. As per the latest notice, the JNUEE will be a LAN Based CBT (Computer Based Test) and will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). The medium of the test will be in English.

According to the information bulletin, for appearing in the entrance examination, aspirants can choose a maximum of three fields of study for the same level of the programme. For admission, a single form should indicate the order of preference of fields of study.

