JNUEE 2020: NTA releases admit card on jnuexams.nta.nic.in; exams to be held from 5 to 8 Oct

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance exam (JNUEE) today.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination in JNU can download their admit cards by visiting the official exam portal at jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

Hindustan Times reported that this year, the JNUEE 2020 will be held from 5 to 8 October. Various centres have been assigned for conducting the exams following the COVID-19 protocols.

Candidates should bring their admit cards, along with a valid photo ID, with extra photographs to be pasted on the attendance sheet. Students are allowed to appear for the exams without these documents.

Candidates need to follow these simple steps to download their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official site of at jnuexams.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage that reads: 'JNUEE admit card 2020'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you need to log in

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth as login credentials and click on submit

Step 5: Your JNUEE 2020 admit card will be displayed on the page

Step 6: View, download and take a print out of the document for successfully appearing in the exam

Click here for the direct link to download the JNUEE 2020 hall ticket.

The entrance exams for admission to JNU were divided into two parts. While one is the JNUEE, the other is the Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB). JNUEE will be a computer-based test that contains multiple-choice questions (MCQ). As many as 1,35,462 candidates have applied to appear for the JNU entrance exams this year.

Also See: JNUEE 2020 admit card to be released today at jnuexams.nta.nic.in; entrance exam scheduled from 5 to 8 October

JEE-NEET amid COVID: No surprise NTA sidelined students' concerns; system built to cater to candidates in privileged positions

NEET 2020 draws mixed reaction from students; 85 to 90% candidates appeared, says education minister

Read more on India by Firstpost.