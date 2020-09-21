JNUEE 2020 Dates Announced: Here's How Students Can Download Their Admit Cards for JNU Entrance Exams at jnuexams.nta.nic.in

New Delhi, September 21: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the dates for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE 2020) on Sunday. Students applying for the exams can download the admit cards from the official website- https://jnuexams.nta.nic.in/ from today.

The online exams will be conducted from October 5 to 8 in two shifts-9:00 AM-12 PM; 3 PM to 6 PM. The exams will have multiple-choice questions. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the UGC-NET 2020 exam, which was scheduled to be held from September 16 to 25. Mangalore University UG, PG Exams 2020: Varsity Postpones Exams for Monday Due to Heavy Rain in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi & Kodagu Districts.

Here's how the candidates can download their admit card from the JNU-NTA official website:

