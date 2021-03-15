JNU Sedition Case: All Accused Likely to Appear in Court Today

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and eight others are likely to appear before Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Monday, 15 March, in connection with a controversial sedition case that was registered against them in 2016.

The charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police claims that Kumar and others named in the case had raised seditious slogans at JNU on 9 February 2016. The slogans were allegedly raised at an event to mark the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

The students named in the charge sheet include Kumar, Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain Gattoo, Muneeb Hussain Gattoo, Umar Gul, Rayees Rasool, Basharat Ali and Khalid Bashir Bhatt.

The summons were issued nearly a year after the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government sanctioned the prosecution of Kumar and others in February 2020 after being accused by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of shielding anti-national elements.

Kumar and the others have been charged with 124A (sedition) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (forging documents or electronic record), 143, 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 120B (Criminal conspiracy).

