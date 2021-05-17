JNU Extends Campus Curfew Till May 24

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended its campus curfew till May 24 up to 5 am. The official notice by the varsity came after Delhi Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown in the national capital to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The curfew on the movement of persons (as stipulated in the earlier orders) will be extended in the university premises till 05.00 am on 24.05.21 (Monday) or further orders whichever will be earlier,” JNU said in its official statement. The Dr. B R Ambedkar Central Library will also remain closed strictly from up to 9 am on May 17.

As part of the restrictions, JNU has asked the security branch to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing as well as keeping a check of movement of persons or vehicles inside the university premises. Employees and their family members or students who have been tested Covid-19 positive or are in home quarantine are asked to immediately inform the concerned authority with supporting documents.

“Anyone found violating the instructions will be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC, and other applicable laws,” the varsity said.

Recently, the Delhi High Court directed that a Covid care centre be set up inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University for immediate isolation of those residents who have tested positive as coronavirus cases inside the campus are “quite high”.

“This would enable such affected persons to immediately isolate and for their basic parameters to be monitored. In the creation of the isolation facility, if the services of any of the faculty members who are part of the petitioner association are required, their recommendations/ assistance may also be availed of by the Covid Task Force,” the court had said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here