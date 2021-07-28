JNU Admissions 2021: Registrations Begin for UG, PG Courses, How to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registrations for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2021 for various undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes on July 27. The application form is available on the official website of JNU.

Interested candidates seeking admission to JNU can submit the online application form by August 27. The detailed information bulletin and the prospectus for JNUEE 2021 are available on the website. NTA has also notified the tentative dates for JNUEE 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 20 to 23 in two sessions — from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JNU Admissions 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, ‘JNUEE 2021Online Registration Form’

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully, click on the new registration link

Step 4: Fill in the personal details like name, date of birth, valid email id, phone number, and other required details to complete the registration process

Step 5: Once the registration is done, save the system generated application number and sign in using it to fill in the JNUEE application form 2021

Step 6: Complete the remaining details, qualification information, upload the required documents in the specified format and pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit the application form and save a copy of the submitted JNUEE Application form for future reference

Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) is conducted every year to offer admission to the various undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, PhD and other professional courses. However, this year there will be no entrance exam for the MPhil programme as per the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The examination would be held in the computer-based test mode for a duration of 180 minutes.

