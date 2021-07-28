JNU Admission 2021: Registration for JNUEE 2021 Begins Online at jnuexams.nta.ac.in; Know How To Apply

New Delhi, July 28: The admission process for Jawaharlal Nehru University for the academic year 2021-22 have started. The National Testing Agency has started the registration process for admission to JNU on Tuesday. Aspirants can visit the official website of the university at jnuexams.nta.ac.in to fill the application for JNUEE 2021 (Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination) and apply for the same. Kerala Plus Two Results 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Class 12 result Online at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.

Also Read | JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Released for April Session 3 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download E-Admit Cards

The examination for the admission to the university are scheduled to be conducted on September 20, 21, 22 and 23, 2021. As per the official notification, it will be a 3 hour paper with the mode of examination being LAN based CBT. The last date to apply for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination 2021 is August 27 till 5 pm. The last date to pay the application fee is August 27 till 11:50 pm. UPSESSB TGT Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Admit Card of the Recruitment Examination at upsessb.org.

Here Is How To Apply For JNUEE 2021:

Also Read | NEET (UG) 2021 Date Announced; Examination to Held on September 12, Registration Process to Begin From 5 PM Tomorrow

Visit the official website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

On the home page, click on the link that reads 'JNUEE-2021 Online Registration Form'

A new web page will open

Click on link for 'NEW REGISTRATION' if you are not registered and complete the process

If you are already registered click on 'SINGIN'

Once singed in, fill required information including Personal Details and Qualification Details

Upload required documents and make the payment

Click on submit

Aspirants are advised to download and take a print out of the application for future references. As per the official notification released by the NTA in this regard, for any queries or clarifications, candidates can call 011-40759000 or write to the National Testing Agency at jnu@nta.ac.in .