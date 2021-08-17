JNU Academic Council approves proposal for School of Medical Sciences, attached hospital

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Academic Council of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday approved a proposal for setting up a School of Medical Sciences and an attached multi-speciality hospital, the university said in a statement.

The medical school will offer PhD, MD-PhD, MD, MS, DM, MCh and MBBS programmes with an emphasis on modern medicine integrated with traditional medicine and knowledge systems from humanities and social sciences, the statement added.

'JNU Academic Council unanimously approved, as per the provisions of JNU Act 1966, establishing a School of Medical Sciences and an attached Hospital with broad and super speciality departments, including supporting and non-conventional departments,' JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet.

The Academic Council also approved the proposal to include NCC as an Elective Credit Course with theory, practical and camps training spread over six semesters with 24 credits for NCC cadets.

'So far, NCC was an extracurricular activity but now this curriculum will provide an all-round education and personality development for NCC cadets,' the university statement added.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) notifications on Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and the exit option after four years of B.Tech in the five-year dual degree programme of School of Engineering were also approved in the Council, it said.

'This decision resonates with recommendations and spirit of the National Education Policy. Several other academic courses in the various Schools of JNU were also approved, including courses in Kannada and Odia languages,' it said.

On the implementation of the National Education Policy, the Council approved the recommendations of a committee set up to deliberate on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the delay in appointment of a regular VC for over seven months now.

'JNU has been without a regular Vice Chancellor for over seven months now, even though the process of finding a replacement started in October 2020. This inordinate delay has been used by the Caretaker Vice Chancellor, Prof Jagadesh Kumar, to push through substantial decisions that in ordinary circumstances and as per the Statutes and the Directives of the Government of India are not permissible under law for a person in his position,' the letter read.

Citing Provision 3 (4) of the University Statute and the Department of Higher Education directive which, 'explicitly forbid the outgoing Vice Chancellor from taking substantive decisions on policy matters', the body accused Kumar of 'brazenly defying' this by taking major decisions.

'The 158th Academic Council meeting convened by the Vice Chancellor today, saw once again open defiance of several stated procedures. The meeting saw the Vice Chancellor seek AC approval for the establishment of a medical school and a super specialty hospital within JNU, without any major prior discussion on the feasibility of such a programme among faculty belonging to the Centre for Social Medicine and Community Health and other related Schools,' the letter read.

The teachers' body also accused Kumar of reappointing Rectors, Deans, Chairpersons and Heads of Committee in an 'arbitrary manner without any consideration of the procedural norms such as seniority, expertise that conventionally guide the choice of candidates for such appointments.' 'This selective attitude is reflected in some bizarre decisions wherein newly appointed faculty have been made Chairpersons and even given the responsibility of heading specific Committees constituted by the Vice Chancellor,' the association said.