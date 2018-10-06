JKSDMA organises workshop on disaster management

The Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JKSDMA) has organised a three-day workshop on disaster management in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. The SDMA has organised the event in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Institution of Engineers (India) (IEI), Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Senior officials of these organisations participated in the event. The workshop discussed about the role of NDMA, SDMA among others and how the authorities will respond to the situation, etc. Major General (Retd) VK Dutta, Senior Consultant, NDMA said, "During this workshop we will conduct excercies which will make authorities of various organisations as well as common people understand their responsibilities".