JK Tyre opens research centre in Karnataka's Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka), Aug 29 (IANS) Leading tyre maker JK Tyre & Industries on Tuesday opened its research and development (R&D) centre here to focus on multiple aspects of tyre technology.

"The Global Research & Technology Centre and the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence will develop advanced laboratory predictors for tyre performance and provide inputs for life prediction of rubber products," said the company in a statement.

Unveiling the centre here, about 150km from Bengaluru, state Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said the facility would provide technology to JK entities in India and abroad.

"JK Tyre, which has been present in Mysuru for over 21 years is the only tyre making firm of large tyres in the state. I urge the company to provide courses through its research centre to our state youth and contribute to the economic and social development of the region," said Kumaraswamy on the occasion.

The facility has a semi-anechoic chamber for reduced noise vibration and harshness data analysis besides latest technologies for making tyres.

The centre of excellence is part of the Harisankar Singhania Elastomer and Tyre Research Institute, where scientists, engineers and technicians in the industry will optimise product performance and product design cycle time through simulation and productive techniques.

"Since we introduced radial tyre technology in 1977, we have continued our search to stoke the scientific temperament. A year ago, we rolled out our 10 millionth truck/ bus radial tyre from our Mysuru plant, becoming the first company in the country to do," said JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania at the event.

Among the areas to be researched at the centre include material and compound development, computational mechanics and tyre characterization.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director-General Girish Sahni, state-run National Aerospace Laboratory Director Jitendra J. Jadav, state Higher Education Minister G.T Devegowda and state Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh were present at the event.

