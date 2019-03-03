JK Tyre Himalayan Drive 7 winners dedicate win to Pulwama martyrs

Siliguri, March 3 (IANS) The JK Tyre Himalayan Drive 7, Indias only international TSD (time, speed, distance) rally, concluded on an intense and patriotic note on Sunday, with the participants paying homage to the Pulwama terror strike martyrs and the winners dedicating their victories to the countrys armed forces.

The three-time champions, Ajgar Ali and Mohammed Musthafa, made it even more memorable by their touching gesture of donating the entire prize money of Rs. 1 lakh to a fund that will help the fallen CRPF troopers' families.

At the prize distribution ceremony, most winners of the various categories dedicated their successes to the country's armed forces.

--IANS

gau/pcj