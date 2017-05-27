Jithin Paul doping: Coaches issued notice for keeping AFI in dark

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): After 400m hurdler Jithin Paul was provisionally suspended for failing dope test, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Saturday issued notices to chief coach Bahadur Singh, deputy chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair and others for keeping the federation in the dark and not informing them about NADA's surprise check in NIS Patiala.

Earlier, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) provisionally suspended Paul after Meldonium, a prohibited drug was found in his possession during a surprise check at the National Institute of Sport (NIS) in Patiala on April 17.

However, AFI has now asked the coaches to explain how Paul got hold of meldonium and why they did not inform the AFI about NADA's surprise check at NIS.

According to the reports, AFI got to know about Paul's dope test through media reports and that the coaches could now face the sanctions from the federation.

Paul was a part of the Indian squad in the last Asian and Commonwealth Games.

Earlier in the day, NADA had earlier provisionally suspended javelin thrower Rohit Yadav after his `A` sample was tested positive for a banned substance 'stanozolol'.

The NADA conducted a dope test in Hyderabad during the 14th national youth Championship in April, when Rohit set a new meet record with a personal-best throw of 76.11m to clinch the gold medal.

Rohit, who clinched a silver medal at the second Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Bangkok, has now been given time until next week to get his confirmatory 'B' sample tested.

The athlete from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh would have to appear before a NADA disciplinary panel to prove his innocence.(ANI)