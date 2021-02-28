Jitendra Singh credits PM for diversification of space tech use, scientific innovations

Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh Sunday said the Prime Minister has keen interest towards exploring and encouraging technological innovations as he credited Narendra Modi for letting the government diversify the use of space technology and scientific innovations in the country.

'The PM of India and his team has the capacity and courage to take revolutionary decisions for future technological advancements,' Singh told the 'National Science Day' organised by the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu here on the theme 'Future of STI: Impact on Education, Skills and Work'.

He said space technology has entered every Indian household in one form or the other and is finding its applications everywhere -- be it in smart city projects, agricultural technology, remote sensing, railway technology and disaster management.

'The space technology in India is progressing by leaps and bounds under the present government and the country is now on the verge of sending humans to space through its 'Gaganyaan Mission',' he said.

He advised academicians, scholars and students to visit all important scientific institutions such as the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Vikram Sarabhai Space Center and other important stations to under the passion required for achieving excellence in science.

Singh praised nuclear-physicist Homi J Bhabha for his contribution in the field and said nuclear energy is going to be one of the most common sources of energy for increasing needs of India.

'The scientific perseverance has gained momentum from the last seven years under Prime Minister's guidance and the recently announced National Education Policy is one of best steps ever initiated taking the scientific studies in the vernacular form,' he said.

The minister said the resilience exhibited by Indian scientists has no comparison.

'It is now evident from the fact that India has been able to export COVID vaccine to most of the medically advanced nations across the globe besides ensuring its adequate availability in India,' he said.

Listing out various scientific developments taking place in J&K, Singh highlighted some of the achievements like Cannabis Medicine Project by the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine with Canadian collaboration and the establishment of National Institute of High Altitude Medicine at Bhaderwah.

He also talked about setting up of the Department of Space Studies at Central University of Jammu which he said will be a catalyst towards development of scientific temper among the science students and scholars in J&K.

Earlier, JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Manoj K. Dhar highlighted some of the major achievements of the University and sought the support of the central government.