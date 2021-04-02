JIPMAT 2021 registration process begins for IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu; steps to apply on jipmat.nta.ac.in

The online registration process for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) started on 1 April, 2021. Aspirants can apply directly on the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam is organised for admissions to a five-year Integrated Programme in Management at IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Log in to the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Start the registration process by clicking on the 'New Registration' tab.

Step 3: Fill in all the necessary information.

Step 4: Generate a password.

Step 5: Choose a security question and enter your answer. Complete the application.

Step 6: Upload the scanned photograph, signature, and PWD certificate (if applicable).

Step 7: Pay the fees online.

Step 8: Submit the application and take a printout for further reference.

Here's the direct link to apply for the exam: https://jipmat.nta.ac.in/jipmat2021reg/RegJmatprocess.aspx?skey=637529629455943501

The last date for submitting the application is 30 April till 5 pm. Aspirants can submit the fees latest by 11.50 pm on the same day. The fee for both male and female candidates is Rs 2,000. For SC/ST/PWD and transgender candidates, the fee is Rs 1,000.

Only those candidates who have cleared their Class 12 exams from a recognised board or two-year Pre-University Examination or Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) or state open board are eligible to apply for the exam.

The Agency will allow corrections in the online application form from 5 to 10 May. The examination will be held on 20 June from 3 pm to 5.30 pm in the English language. It will be an objective type written exam.

