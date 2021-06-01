JIPMAT 2021 Registration Date Extended Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; Candidates Can Submit Application Form Till June 30 on Official Website

New Delhi, June 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday extended the registration date for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last date of submitting an application for JIPMAT 2021 has been extended till June 30, 2021. Candidates can apply for the examination online through the official site of JIPMAT - jipmat.nta.ac.in. SSC CGL And CHSL Exams 2020 Postponed Amid COVID-19 Surge in The Country; New Dates To Be Announced After Accessing Situation.

The application form can be accepted till 5 pm on June 30, while the candidates have to submit the exam fee by 11:50 pm. The correction window will open between July 5 to July 10. Aspirants can also submit corrections in the application till 5 pm on the last date and they can submit correction fee till 11:50 pm. RRB NTPC 2019 Exams Put on Hold Due to COVID-19 Restrictions Imposed by States; Revised Schedule to Be Announced Later.

The application for General/ OBC/ EW students is Rs 2,000. Meanwhile, candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) /PwD category and transgender will have to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fees. Students who have cleared Class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognised board or the Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) can apply for JIPMAT 2021. The exam is conducted for admissions to the five-year integrated programme in Management (IPM) at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.

