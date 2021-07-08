JIPMAT 2021: NTA opens application correction window; check details at jipmat.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for students appearing for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021.

Candidates, who have applied for the examination, can visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in if they want to make changes in their application forms. The correction window will remain open by 11:50 pm on 12 July, as per the latest update.

"All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided," reads the official notice.

Applicants should note that the correction window facility will allow appearing students to change or edit various details including photographs, academic details, and signatures. So, candidates are advised to make changes carefully in the application form as the agency will not give more chances.

Applicants can follow these simple steps to make changes in the application:

Step 1: Go to the official site https://jipmat.nta.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the correction window link that is available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates will have to submit their login details and make changes in the application form (only if necessary)

Step 4: After mentioning all details correctly, click on submit

Step 5: Now, download the confirmation page for further need or reference (if required)

Meanwhile, the agency will announce the revised examination date in due course of time.

JIPMAT is a national-level entrance examination that is conducted across the country. This examination is held for admission to the five integrated programme in Management at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. This year, JIPMAT will be a computer-based test that will be conducted in English. Also, the duration of the exam is 150 minutes.

The JIPMAT 2021 examination was originally scheduled to be held on 20 June but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns in the country, the exam was pushed ahead.

