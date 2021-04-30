JIPMAT 2021: NTA extends application date for entrance exam; check details on jipmat.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online registration date for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Interested candidates, who want to apply for the exam, can register themselves till 31 May by visiting the official website " jipmat.nta.nic.in.

According to the notification, the decision to extend the registration date was taken by the agency after it received numerous requests from students; due to the problems faced by them amid the second wave of the pandemic.

The correction window will open from 5 to 10 June during which candidates can make any changes related to the centre, city of examination, and others (if required).

In the online application form, corrections shall be accepted up to 05.00 pm and submission of additional fee will be up to 11:50 pm. The correction fee will depend on the changes made in the form.

The examination will be held on 20 June, and the timing will be from 3:00 pm to 5.30 pm. The test will comprise of multiple-choice questions and will be held in Computer Based Mode.

Candidates belonging to General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS categories will have to pay Rs 2,000 as an application fee. While Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) /PwD/transgender applicants will have to pay Rs 1,000.

Candidates should keep in mind that a total of 100 questions will be asked during the exam and each question will carry 4 marks making it 400 marks. For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

Also See: JEE Main Exam 2021: April session postponed amid COVID-19 surge; revised dates to be announced later

UGC-NET 2021: NTA postpones exam due to rising COVID-19 cases; check details at ugnet.nta.nic.in

Read more on India by Firstpost.