JIPMAT 2021 Application Deadline Extended: Know How to Apply for IIM Directly After 12th

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the Joint Integrated Program in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021. Now the candidates can submit their JIPMAT 2021 application till June 30. The NTA issued the public notice on May 31 stating the same. The candidates who have not applied yet can do the same on the official website of NTA JIPMAT.

Earlier the last date to apply for JIPMAT 2021 was May 31, however, in view of many requests received from students about the hardships they faced due to covid-19, the deadline has been extended. The online application form shall be accepted on June 30 up to 5 pm only while the application fee can be submitted till 11:50 pm on the same date. Those who have already applied and want to make some correction in the particulars can edit their application from July 5 to July 10 by 5 pm.

The revised schedule for downloading admit cards and examinations will be displayed on the NTA website in due course of time. “NTA would keep students updated about the latest development and would inform about changes with ample time,” reads the official statement. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the website for further updates.

JIPMAT is an entrance exam conducted to offer admission to the five-year integrated program in management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya and the IIM Jammu. The students who have passed Class 12 board exams or intermediate or two-year pre-university examination from a recognised Board are eligible to apply for JIPMAT 2021.

The examination is of 400 marks. A total of 100 MCQ questions will be asked from Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Students will be awarded 4 marks for every correct answer and there will be a negative marking of one mark for a wrong answer. Visit the official website for more details.

