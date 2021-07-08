JIPMAT 2021 Application Correction Window Open, How to Edit Your Form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the facility to correct the application form for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 from July 7. All the registered candidates can do so on the official website of NTA – nta.ac.in or jipmat.nta.ac.in.

The candidates are allowed to make the corrections up till July 12, 11:50 pm. No further chance to make the corrections will be entertained by NTA. “All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided,” the NTA wrote in an official statement.

JIPMAT 2021 application correction window: How to edit?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JIPMAT NTA

Step 2: Click on JIPMAT 2021 application correction form on the homepage of NTA

Step 3: Registered candidates must enter their JIPMAT application number and password. Submit.

Step 4: The JIPMAT application form that was previously submitted by the candidates will appear on the screen. Make the changes.

Step 5: Submit the application form after making the corrections and take a printout for further reference

The JIPMAT 2021 will be conducted for admissions to the five-year Integrated Program in Management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.

Scheduled to be held on June 20, JIPMAT 2021 will in an online format. The examination will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from four sections — quantitative aptitude, data interpretation, and logical reasoning, verbal ability, and reading comprehension. Candidates will have to mark the correct answer. Each question will carry four marks. One mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

