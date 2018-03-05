JioTV bags digital rights of Nidahas Trophy

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) JioTV, Indias leading Live TV App, on Monday announced that it has acquired the exclusive India digital rights for the upcoming Twenty20 International cricket series Nidahas Trophy.

Nidahas Trophy -- a tri-nation T20 competition -- will be played at Colombo from March 6 to 18 between hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India.

JioTV, which recently won the prestigious Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award 2018 for the 'Best Mobile Video Content', said that it is working with Sri Lankan Cricket to provide comprehensive coverage of the triangular series. The event coverage will include live and repeat telecast and highlight packages.

Jerome Jayaratne, Chief Operating Officer, Sri Lanka Cricket said: "We are excited to partner with JioTV to bring in the action packed T20 series to Indian cricket fans, and look forward to connecting with the cricket consumers in the sub-continent."

--IANS

gau/dg