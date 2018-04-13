Jio and Sodexo join hands to accelerate digital transformation

Reliance Jio and Sodexo on Thursday announced a partnership to accelerate India's digital transformation. The two companies will leverage complementary strengths and offerings to create an enriched digital life ecosystem for Indians. Jio Money, the Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) wallet offered by Jio Payments Bank Ltd., has enabled integration of Sodexo Meal Cards with the Jio Money account of its users to allow mobile-based payments via Sodexo Meal Card. The partnership will enable thousands of Sodexo merchants like grocery shops, kiranas, restaurants and cafes across the country, to accept digital payments via Sodexo. Sodexo's proprietary meal benefit solution, Sodexo Meal Pass can be linked to the Jio Money app for making quick payments on-the-go. It will also be an added digital transaction option for Jio Money's rapidly growing user-base across India. Consumers no longer have to carry the Sodexo's physical card for the purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages. They can simply add the Sodexo Meal Card balance to the Jio Money app and start transacting. The solution has already been launched in Mumbai and the consumer response has been excellent. Jio Money solution will be enabled at all Sodexo accepting merchants nationally over a period of time. This partnership between Jio Money and Sodexo, both being leaders in their respective spaces will bring about a radical change in the payments landscape across the country.