Jio cricket festival announced

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Reliance Jio has launched 'Jio Cricket Play Along -- the worlds largest live mobile game where participants can plan and win prizes; and 'Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live -- a first of its kind show where the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket meets comedy.

The Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live: Never 'Run-Out' of Laughter will be premiered exclusively on MyJio app, available free to both Jio and non Jio subscribers, on April 7, with original Live episodes, releasing every weekend.

Hosted by comedian Sunil Grover and sports anchor Samir Kochhar, every episode will feature cricketers and celebrity guests.

The Jio Cricket Play Along: Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan game will be accessible to all smartphone users in India and can be played in 11 Indian languages.

Jio is also introducing a cricket season pack that will allow cricket lovers to get access to live matches on mobile and stream almost every Live match throughout the duration of 51 days (Available at Rs 251 only, offering 102 GB Data).

--IANS

